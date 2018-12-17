Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €88.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.45 ($114.48).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK opened at €96.56 ($112.28) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.