Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 88 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVN. Baader Bank set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 87 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 82 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 91.30.

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

