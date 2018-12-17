MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,448. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Company Profile

