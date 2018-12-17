Motif Bio (MTFB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.30

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 408102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

MTFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Motif Bio Company Profile (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

