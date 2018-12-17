MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Total SA (TOT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 2,993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,285,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,048,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,239 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Total by 605.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 509,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Total by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.7267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

