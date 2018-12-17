Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

MUR stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.77 and a beta of 2.09. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -769.23%.

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

