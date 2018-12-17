Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,725,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 935.0% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $168.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $172.37 and a one year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/mutual-advisors-llc-acquires-2019-shares-of-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.