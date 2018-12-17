Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $45.25 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

