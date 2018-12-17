Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,898,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,509,000 after buying an additional 3,232,011 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 883.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,336,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,840,000 after buying an additional 900,057 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,873,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,943,000 after buying an additional 734,897 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $54.74 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

