Natera (NTRA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Natera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $15.30 on Friday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $945.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $3,443,340.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,588 shares of company stock worth $26,170,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Natera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

