National Bank of Canada (NA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$57.60 and last traded at C$57.62, with a volume of 466598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.38.

Specifically, Director Lino Anthony Saputo acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,350.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 62,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total transaction of C$4,082,628.00. Insiders have sold a total of 262,568 shares of company stock worth $15,813,515 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

