National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco makes up about 5.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $26.68 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-is-energy-opportunities-capital-management-llcs-3rd-largest-position.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.