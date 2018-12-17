National Pension Service Acquires 55,861 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,861 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 411,612 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 137,926 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ventas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

