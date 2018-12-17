National Pension Service Has $20.71 Million Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Clorox were worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 437,400.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Clorox by 57.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 547,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 201.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,863,000 after acquiring an additional 315,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Clorox by 110.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 224,143 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLX stock opened at $163.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.07. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.30.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.
In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 152,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $25,128,168.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,280.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,782.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,901.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,911 shares of company stock worth $46,842,570. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.