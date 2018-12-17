Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,363,000 after buying an additional 466,409 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,626,000. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 725,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 65,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $494,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,427.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $930,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,146.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.62. Natus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

