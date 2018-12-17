NetCoin (NET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One NetCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NetCoin has a total market capitalization of $166,683.00 and $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NetCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.01989941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00458305 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00019951 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00234617 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008701 BTC.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NetCoin is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetCoin’s official website is netcoin.io. NetCoin’s official message board is forum.netcoin.io. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.