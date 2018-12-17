Network Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (NTWK)

Network Token (CURRENCY:NTWK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Network Token has traded flat against the dollar. Network Token has a market capitalization of $19,418.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.02286229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00142193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00182133 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Network Token Profile

Network Token’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Network Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,830,652 tokens. Network Token’s official website is www.networktoken.io. Network Token’s official Twitter account is @NetworkToken.

Buying and Selling Network Token

Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

