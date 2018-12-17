Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ICAP decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.