Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ICAP reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.62.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

