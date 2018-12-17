Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, ICAP lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of NBIX opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04, a PEG ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,597,000 after purchasing an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

