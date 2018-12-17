NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $146,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,633,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,070,000 after purchasing an additional 204,880 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,016,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,792,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,284,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $6,391,091.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,103,902.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,614 shares of company stock valued at $16,229,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $181.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/nextera-energy-inc-nee-shares-sold-by-ci-investments-inc.html.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.