Nice Ltd (NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.88 Million

Analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $416.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $419.60 million. Nice posted sales of $392.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.67 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nice to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.30. 18,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,866. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Nice has a 12-month low of $84.49 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the third quarter worth about $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

