Nice Ltd (NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nice to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $84.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nice will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

