Nielsen (NLSN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s well performing Watch segment remains the key driver of its top-line growth. Continued strength in Audience Measurement is a tailwind. Further, positive contributions from Gracenote acquisition are major positives. Moreover, strong share buyback policy of the company is helping it in gaining investors’ confidence. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio and its growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding its business growth in the near term as well as in the long haul. However, Nielsen is being impacted by sluggishness in the U.S. Buy segment and unimpressive performance in the emerging markets. Further, the company’s continued investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion and profitability. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

NLSN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,517,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 95.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

