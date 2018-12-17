Nielsen (NLSN) versus The9 (NCTY) Head-To-Head Review

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nielsen alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 6 6 0 2.50 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nielsen currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.81%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 4.85% 14.56% 3.76% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. The9 does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.39 $429.00 million $2.11 12.19 The9 $11.24 million 0.91 -$18.16 million N/A N/A

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nielsen beats The9 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.