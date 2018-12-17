Night Owl Capital Management LLC Buys 399 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $379,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $7,132,617.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,819.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,218 shares of company stock worth $30,913,605. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

NOW traded down $5.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,953. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -167.92, a P/E/G ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $125.87 and a one year high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/night-owl-capital-management-llc-buys-399-shares-of-servicenow-inc-now.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.