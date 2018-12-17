Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Cut by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 7.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nike by 49.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $315,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

