NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.29% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 72.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 222,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 639,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of MCA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 67,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,238. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/nine-masts-capital-ltd-purchases-new-holdings-in-blackrock-muniyld-california-quty-fd-inc-mca.html.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.