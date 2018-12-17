NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 89,516 Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,516 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 57,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 89,516 Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/nine-masts-capital-ltd-sells-89516-shares-of-lg-display-co-ltd-lpl.html.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.