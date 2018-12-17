NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,287,000. BHP Billiton accounts for 2.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,365 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 686.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 628,443 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 725,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 476,568 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 419,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,496,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 418,044 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. 216,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,264. BHP Billiton Limited has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

