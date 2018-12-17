NKN Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. NKN has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $90,448.00 worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One NKN token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BCEX and Bitrue.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.02291747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00142728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00184534 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00011827 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029280 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,560,945 tokens. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, BCEX, Bitrue, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.