Noble Financial Analysts Give DLH (DLHC) a $8.00 Price Target

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.20. DLH has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. DLH had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.68% of DLH worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

