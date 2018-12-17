Nokota Management LP Sells 4,340,832 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Nokota Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,340,832 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Nokota Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nokota Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

BAC opened at $24.48 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $250.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

