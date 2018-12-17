Nordson Co. (NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordson by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 45.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.47. 2,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,412. Nordson has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Nordson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

