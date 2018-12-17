Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $55,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,331,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

NYSE:NSC opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $127.79 and a one year high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

