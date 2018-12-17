Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 14,524 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of BSCJ stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 334,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,373. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.0354 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th.

