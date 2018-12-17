Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 776.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 827.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,488. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.70 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
