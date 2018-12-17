Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,459,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,433,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 910,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 424,282 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,315 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 219,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,497. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

