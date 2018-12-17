Northern Trust Corp Has $9.21 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,397,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Microsoft worth $9,209,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $10,131,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,924,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $266,887,000 after purchasing an additional 104,399 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 383,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

