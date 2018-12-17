Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 134,676.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,916.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,965,000 after acquiring an additional 345,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 63.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,051.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $731.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,515.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

