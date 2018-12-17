Northwest Natural (NWN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.42 million. Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $79,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

