NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $23,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 116,266 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $121,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $54,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price target on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:NWE opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.11.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

WARNING: “NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Shares Bought by Man Group plc” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/northwestern-corp-nwe-shares-bought-by-man-group-plc.html.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.