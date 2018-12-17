NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Sells C$213,954.36 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) insider Gregory Anthony Lang sold 42,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.08, for a total value of C$213,954.36.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 43,768 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$229,782.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 164,786 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$866,774.36.

On Monday, December 3rd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 61,087 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$300,548.04.

On Monday, November 19th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 20,444 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$104,059.96.

On Friday, November 9th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 33,283 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$174,402.92.

On Monday, November 5th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 34,254 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$185,999.22.

NG stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.20. The company had a trading volume of 177,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,797. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 60.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.47.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$9.10 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

