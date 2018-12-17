NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ: NYMT) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

12/11/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. They wrote, “NYMT reported 3Q18 comprehensive income of $0.14, versus its dividend of $0.20, partly due to an intra-quarter common equity raise and lower average earning assets. Strong originations drove period-end earning assets up; combined with a solid 4Q18 pipeline and the new equity, this should position NYMT well for 4Q18 and 2019.””

10/27/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2018 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYMT opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 88.95, a current ratio of 88.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market cap of $855.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.97. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,441,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.