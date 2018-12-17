O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,389.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 84,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 27,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 52,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.83 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

