OBXcoin (OBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00

OBXcoin (CURRENCY:OBX) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One OBXcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. OBXcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $17.00 worth of OBXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OBXcoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.02277003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00143176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00183124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028569 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028473 BTC.

OBXcoin Profile

OBXcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OBXcoin is obxcoin.io. OBXcoin’s official Twitter account is @OBXcoin.

Buying and Selling OBXcoin

OBXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OBXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

