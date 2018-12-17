Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 867.86 ($11.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

LON:OCDO traded down GBX 40.20 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 774.80 ($10.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.20 ($130,665.36).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

