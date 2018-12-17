Oceanlab Price Tops $0.0069 (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Oceanlab has a market capitalization of $319,837.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oceanlab has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.02272880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00142391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00183228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00011966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028717 BTC.

About Oceanlab

Oceanlab (OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu.

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

