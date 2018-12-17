Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.71% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 43,366 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $57,050.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $28,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,830 shares of company stock worth $51,270 and have sold 16,966 shares worth $511,691. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

OLBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of OLBK stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.37. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/old-line-bancshares-inc-md-olbk-shares-sold-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.