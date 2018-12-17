Ondori Hits One Day Volume of $689.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ondori coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. During the last week, Ondori has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Ondori has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $689.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006157 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,654,314,616 coins and its circulating supply is 36,611,213,346 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

